Slovak PM has new surgery, condition ‘still very serious’

BANSKA BYSTRICA, SLOVAKIA - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s condi­tion was on Friday “still very serious” two days after an attempted as­sassination, his deputy and close ally said, as police raided the sus­pect’s home. Fico was hospitalised after the shooting on Wednesday, which happened as the 59-year-old leader was speaking to members of the public after a meet­ing in the central town of Handlova.

“He was operated on again, he had an almost two-hour-long opera­tion,” deputy prime min­ister Robert Kalinak told reporters outside the hospital in Banska Bys­trica. Fico had previously undergone a five-hour-long surgery, shortly af­ter being airlifted from the scene of the attack on Wednesday. “His state is still very serious. I think it would take a couple of days to see the course of the development of his state,” Kalinak added on Friday. The Banska Bys­trica hospital director said Fico remained “con­scious” despite being in a “serious” condition. Ear­lier on Friday, local me­dia reported that Slovak police had searched the home of the man charged with the shooting.