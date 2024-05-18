Slovakian premier in serious condition, undergoes another surgery: Defense minister

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico underwent another operation after a shooting and remains in serious condition, said Defense Minister Robert Kalinjak on Friday.

"The operation lasted about two hours, and the doctors tried to move the patient's condition to a positive prognosis," Kalinjak told journalists in front of the hospital in Banska Bystrica where Fico has been undergoing treatment since Wednesday after the assassination attempt.

Kalinjak said: "The situation is still very serious, but the prime minister is conscious."

On Wednesday Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times while engaging with supporters outside a cultural center after a government meeting in the town of Handlova, 85 miles northeast of the capital Bratislava.

"The first four days after the shooting are the most demanding. He is in a better mood because he sees progress," said Kalinjak.

According to him, today's operation showed that the first operation was done well.

Kalinjak said that Slovakia received several offers from other countries for the treatment of the prime minister.

"All of us, including the prime minister, have absolute confidence in the capacities of the hospital," said Kalinjak.

The director of the hospital, Miriam Lapunikova, said that the hospital has everything needed to treat the prime minister.

Slovakia President-elect Peter Pellegrini said Thursday that the medical council at the hospital will probably meet on Monday, May 20, when it should decide on the further treatment of Fico.