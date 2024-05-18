Speakers call for promoting mystics’ values of peace, tolerance

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at the concluding session of a two-day national conference on Friday emphasized on highlighting the teachings of Maulana Rumi, Hazrat Sultan Bahu and other mystics to eradicate the effects of materialism and colonialism on Muslim thoughts.

“The values propagated by mystics including tolerance, philanthropy and religious harmony had a profound impact on society, language and literature which needed to be promoted among the citizens”, they said.

The national conference titled “Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahu; Insaan Dosti, Aman-o-Mohabbat aur Rawadari key Payambar” was arranged under theauspices of Muslim Institute and Turkey’s Yunus Emre Institute and National Language Promotion Department (NLPD).

“The poetry and thoughts of mystics are not only an expression of ideas but a source of education. The thoughts of Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahu created a personality like Iqbal”, they said.

On the second day, the speakers included Director General NLPD, Dr. Muhammad Salim Mazhar, Member of National Assembly, Sahibzada Amir Sultan, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Professor Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, DG Public Libraries, Kashif Manzoor, Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Dr. Syed Habib Bukhari, Executive Director of NLPD, Dr. Rashid Hameed, Chairman Muslim Institute, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali, Dr. Farooq Adil. Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad and others were included.

The speakers said that Maulana Rumi and Hazrat Sultan Bahu believed that the very thought that causes a person to fall from the position of humanity is not Islamic or Sufi thought.

According to them, literature is a soul of society and create peace, tolerance and harmony among the society by reducing extremism.

At the end of the two-day conference, eminent young singer, Hamid Ali sang the Sufi words of Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahu in a very beautiful manner.

The conference was attended by the speakers from the four provinces of Pakistan and the universities and academic institutions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.