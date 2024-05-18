Saturday, May 18, 2024
SSGC announces ‘gas holiday’ for all industries in Sindh

KARACHI   -   The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has an­nounced a 24-hour “gas holiday” for all industries, including power generation units, as well as all CNG stations in Sindh. This gas holiday will be in effect from 8am on May 19 (Sunday) to 8am on May 20 (Monday). The SSGC cited gas supply shortages with­in their system, leading to a depletion of line pack and low pressures, as the reason for this gas holiday.

The company has warned that it will take strict action against any industry found violating the gas holiday period. Specifically, SSGC has stated that the gas supplies of any violating industries will be disconnected for at least 7 days.

