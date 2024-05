LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin said on Friday that samples of flour had been collected from 561 places across the province to check its quality. According to official sources, the Punjab Food department was carrying out crackdown against substandard flour to ensure provision of quality flour to people.He said that a fine of Rs 785,000 had been imposed on those selling sub-standard flour whereas on poor quality flour, warning notices had been issued to 121 persons in various districts.