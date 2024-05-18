Teacher Struggles

The institution plays a significant role in education, yet it fails to provide the basic needs required in the classroom setting. In the morning, we wake up with the mindset of learning, but upon entering the classroom, our interest diminishes due to the lack of proper management. With over 70 to 80 students in a class in places like Sindh province, providing individual attention becomes nearly impossible. This challenges the quality of education and highlights the urgent need for support and resources to address classroom overcrowding. Whether it’s the government or management, policies need improvement to focus on more than just fees and funds. Education plays a crucial role in shaping the future, and management should pay closer attention to it.

MUHAMMED ALI,

Sindh.