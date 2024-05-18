Teachers, parents’ role for eradication of drug use stressed

PESHAWAR - District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi, at an awareness seminar on the harmful effects of drugs here at Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) on Friday, emphasised the imperative role of teachers and parents in eradicating the use of drugs among youth.
The seminar was organised with the support of the district police, district administration, and district youth. DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi was the chief guest who delivered an awareness lecture to the students about the hazardous effects of drugs, especially ice.
He said regular awareness campaigns regarding prevention of drugs, especially ice, are imperative nowadays to protect students from the use of drugs.
He said it was the joint responsibility of every individual to help make society drug-free and protect the youth, a valuable asset of the country and the nation, from the menace.
He emphasised the imperative role of parents and teachers in sensitizing the young generation about the effects of drugs and paying attention to their education and training.