Teachers, parents’ role for eradication of drug use stressed

PESHAWAR - District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi, at an awareness sem­inar on the harmful effects of drugs here at Abdul Wali Khan Universi­ty (AWKU) on Friday, emphasised the imperative role of teachers and parents in eradicating the use of drugs among youth.

The seminar was organised with the support of the district police, district administration, and dis­trict youth. DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi was the chief guest who delivered an awareness lec­ture to the students about the haz­ardous effects of drugs, especial­ly ice.

He said regular awareness cam­paigns regarding prevention of drugs, especially ice, are impera­tive nowadays to protect students from the use of drugs.

He said it was the joint respon­sibility of every individual to help make society drug-free and pro­tect the youth, a valuable asset of the country and the nation, from the menace.

He emphasised the imperative role of parents and teachers in sensitizing the young generation about the effects of drugs and pay­ing attention to their education and training.