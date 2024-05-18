Torkham Border closed for three days

Khyber - Passenger movement through the Torkham border has been halted for three days due to the relocation of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offices within the border town, officials said on Friday.

Yasar Arafat, the additional director of FIA at Torkham border, informed that the office relocation was being carried out under the direction of the federal government. As a result, passenger document processing will be suspended from Friday to Sunday, halting clearance for passengers traveling to and from Afghanistan during this period.

Efforts are being made to expedite the equipment transfer to resume passenger movement as quickly as possible. Technical teams from Islamabad and Peshawar have arrived at Torkham to assist with the swift relocation and equipment setup.

Arafat advised travelers not to visit Torkham until the border reopens. However, the movement of goods-carrying trucks will continue uninterrupted over these three days.