TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered, claims CTD

KARACHI - The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in collaboration with a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA), apprehended a terrorist affiliated with the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday.
The arrest took place in Manghopir where authorities recovered a hand grenade from the suspect’s possession. A CTD Sindh spokesperson reported that the joint operation was conducted near Naurus Chowrangi, Manghopir, leading to the capture of Yousuf Khan alias Gul Yousuf. He is associated with the banned TTP’s Azmatullah group.
During the operation, the agencies seized a US-made hand grenade from Yousuf Khan. According to the spokesperson, Yousuf Khan has been a member of the TTP since 2006 and has participated in attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) in South Waziristan. A case has been registered against the accused at the CTD police station and further investigations are currently underway.
CRACKDOWN AGAINST CRIMINALS CONTINUE IN LARKANA
Larkana police arrested 11 suspects from different areas and seized weapons, hashish, two motorcycles, cash and mobile phones on Friday while conducting operations against criminals. According to the report, Neoudero police arrested three accuseds including Imran Khokhar with a revolver and bullets, Waqar Khokhar with a revolver and bullets and Mir Hasan Mangi with 200 grams of hashish, Rashid Makool with three kg of hashish, Abdul Sattar Makool with 2 kg of hashish.
Walid Police arrested five accused involved in the hotel brawl case which included Muhammad Salah, Saddam, Irfan, Azam and Mansab Mirani. On the other hand, DCSP Hyderi, Paras Bakhrani recovered a stolen motorcycle of Gul Hasan Brohi, the stolen money and mobile phones.