TTP terrorist arrested, hand grenade recovered, claims CTD

KARACHI - The Sindh Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD), in collaboration with a Federal Intelligence Agency (FIA), apprehended a terrorist af­filiated with the proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday.

The arrest took place in Manghopir where authorities recovered a hand grenade from the suspect’s posses­sion. A CTD Sindh spokesperson re­ported that the joint operation was conducted near Naurus Chowrangi, Manghopir, leading to the capture of Yousuf Khan alias Gul Yousuf. He is associated with the banned TTP’s Azmatullah group.

During the operation, the agen­cies seized a US-made hand grenade from Yousuf Khan. According to the spokesperson, Yousuf Khan has been a member of the TTP since 2006 and has participated in attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) in South Wa­ziristan. A case has been registered against the accused at the CTD police station and further investigations are currently underway.

CRACKDOWN AGAINST CRIMINALS CONTINUE IN LARKANA

Larkana police arrested 11 sus­pects from different areas and seized weapons, hashish, two motorcycles, cash and mobile phones on Friday while conducting operations against criminals. According to the report, Neoudero police arrested three ac­cuseds including Imran Khokhar with a revolver and bullets, Waqar Khokhar with a revolver and bul­lets and Mir Hasan Mangi with 200 grams of hashish, Rashid Makool with three kg of hashish, Abdul Sat­tar Makool with 2 kg of hashish.

Walid Police arrested five accused involved in the hotel brawl case which included Muhammad Salah, Saddam, Irfan, Azam and Mansab Mirani. On the other hand, DCSP Hyderi, Paras Bakhrani recovered a stolen motor­cycle of Gul Hasan Brohi, the stolen money and mobile phones.