Wapda chairman visits Diamer Basha Dam site

LAHORE - Diamer Basha Dam Project is pro­gressing ahead, as construc­tion work is simultaneously underway day in and day out on as many as 14 key sties of the project, being constructed by WAPDA across River Indus, 40-km downstream of Chilas town. Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani Friday reached Diamer Basha Dam site to witness construction activities on the project. He visited, in detail, the sites of diversion canal, guide wall, diversion tunnel, upstream and downstream coffer dams, permanent bridge and left and right abutments of the main dam. The proj­ect team consisting CEO Di­amer Basha Dam Company, General Manager/Project Director, Diamer Basha Dam Project, the consultants and the contractors, briefed the chairman about progress on each site. It was briefed that diversion system is func­tioning satisfactorily. The permanent access bridge, downstream of the main dam site, has been complet­ed while adjacent approach roads are scheduled to be completed by next month. The chairman directed the consultants and the contrac­tors to strictly adhere to the construction standards laid down for ensuring quality of the works. During his visit to Diamer Basha Dam, the chairman also participated in a jirga with the Gilgit Baltistan ministers and the civil administration, therein a thorough deliberation was made upon resettlement of the affectees, chulha pack­age in particular. The chair­man said WAPDA highly values the sacrifices of the locals for construction of the project, therefore, every effort is being made to bring positive change in life of the people through economic empowerment and social uplift. WAPDA has been spending a hefty amount of Rs. 78.5 billion for resettle­ment of the affectees and development schemes in health, education and infra­structure in the project area. Moreover, priority is also being accorded to the locals in employment opportuni­ties at the project.