We will remove stigmas on Punjab Police: CM

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif participated in the passing out parade ceremony held at the Elite Training Centre Baidian by wearing an Elite uniform on Friday.

Addressing the passing out pa­rade ceremony, she said: “I am feel­ing the same amount of rejoice which you are feeling by participating in the passing out parade by wearing an Elite Police uniform”. She said it was a highly challenging six months training as 800 cadets got successful which includes 70 women cadets.

Maryam Nawaz said that she as chief minister felt greatly encour­aged by witnessing patriotism on your faces during inspection of the parade. She further stated that the Elite force was a sapling planted by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in which 17 thousand police personnel got training from this training centre so far. She said she had come there to express solidarity with you by wear­ing an Elite force uniform.

“You are a few fortunate sons and daughters of the nation who have been selected to wear this uni­form. It is such a great national ser­vice which comes to the fortune of few sons and daughters of the na­tion. I especially commend women for passing out from the elite force training centre. I will send special cash prizes for the passed out cadets from the CM House”.

The chief minister congratulated parents of the passed out women for reposing their trust in their daugh­ters and entrusting them to serve their country. She said the nation will take pride in their daughters of the nation when they will perform their duties with the sons of the na­tion shoulder to shoulder.

“When I see a martyr then I think about the spirit of martyrdom for which people present their sons to sacrifice their lives for their dear homeland. I salute such a spirit of martyrdom. 85 Elite force sepoys embraced martyrdom and I pay trib­ute to the martyrs of all forces. The Holy Quran says that a martyr is alive and there are a few fortunate who are blessed with a life even af­ter their death”.

She said that IG Police was a very dynamic officer and she deeply ap­preciated the changes which IGP was bringing in the police force. “I am fully backing the police force and will provide all our facilities and technology to them.” Maryam Nawaz said that all resources will be utilised to enhance the abilities of the police force. She said that the police checkposts were being sub­jected to attacks at the Punjab bor­der which are bravely combated by the police sepoys.

“I have directed IG Police to ac­quire the latest security equipment. The life of every son and daughter is dear to me. We have provided 8 latest thermal imaging cameras to count­er the terrorists. I carry a heavy bur­den of responsibility on my shoulders whenever I come out of my house.

We fulfil all the promises which we have made with the people of Pa­kistan. Whenever you find any diffi­culty, then always remember the words of your oath. I should see a complete change with the induction of young police personnel in the po­lice force. You should redress the grievances of the oppressed when­ever they come to you and you have to stand with justice”.

She said the time was not far when we will remove the stigmas on the police force and the people will sleep peacefully in their houses. “May Al­lah Almighty help us in the excellent performance of our duties. May Allah Almighty be our guide and benefac­tor.” Provincial Minister for Informa­tion Azma Zahid Bokhari, MPA Sania Ashiq, Special Assistant Zeeshan Ma­lik, IG Police and other police officers were present on the occasion.

Hamza Company and Ayesha Com­pany of Elite commandos presented a general salute. The passed out ca­dets displayed professional training demonstrations. Female comman­dos demonstrated sit, heli repelling building crossing, lizard crawl face down rappelling and street cross­ing. The female commandos Assault Team also displayed demonstra­tion of moving fire along the smoke screen. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif ap­preciated the professional abilities of the female commandos. The elite commandos also presented a demon­stration of disembarking the injured and goods from a high rise tower. She inspected the parade on the jeep. She also distributed prizes among com­mandos for showing exemplary per­formance in their training. She also announced cash prizes for her excel­lent performance. The elite comman­dos also took an oath on the comple­tion of their training.

She had a practical examination of MP5SSR, POFI, NVG guns. The Chief Minister also inspected the latest ammunition of the elite police. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif met the fe­male commandos and had photo­graphs with them. She also met the parents and family members of the elite commandos.