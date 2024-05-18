WHO study links illicit cigarettes sale with health issues

ISLAMABAD - Showing concern over the increased number of yearly deaths related to tobacco consumption in Pakistan, the World Health Organization (WHO) has linked this grave situation to several factors especially the illicit trade of cigarettes amid non-implementation of relevant laws.
“Illicit trade market in Pakistan ranges from 9 to 17 percent of the total cigarette market. However, none of the studies has estimated the extent of the counterfeit issue,” reveals a recently conducted study by the WHO on illicit trade market in the country.
The study titled ‘Incidence of illicit trade of cigarettes in Pakistan: A case study for Islamabad Capital Territory’ also stressed that the most effective way to reduce tobacco consumption is to increase the prices of tobacco products.
As part of this study, which is based on Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data, WHO conducted a survey of cigarettes retail market in Islamabad to determine the quantum of illicit cigarette sale. As many as 500 empty cigarette packs were collected from vendors, streets and garbage depots/dumps in each union council and the data shows most of the cigarette packs were of illicit brands, shows the survey.
The study found that the illicit market share is around 23 percent out of which 47 percent is smuggled and 45 percent is non-tax paid. The study reveals that 8 percent of the illicit market share is of counterfeit cigarettes.