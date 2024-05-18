Will try to finish trials against PTI workers in June: ATC Judge Sipra

ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court - II Judge Tahir Abbas Sip­ra on Friday said he wanted to finish the cases against PTI workers for alleged vandalism, in June. “I will try to finish these trials in June. We will do a speedy trial if you’ll cooperate with the court. Just make sure to complete the attendance of all ac­cused and we will do the proceedings expeditious­ly,” ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra told the lawyers of PTI at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra was presiding over the hearing of cases against PTI workers on several FIRs about vandalism, attacking security personnel, and creat­ing unrest outside Federal Judicial Complex, Islam­abad on February 28th, 2023, March 18th, 2023, and on Azadi March on May 25th, 2022. Advocate Amina Ali along with other PTI lawyers represent­ed the accused. Several hundred PTI workers were nominated in the FIRs along with leadership.

Faisal Javeed Khan, Raja Basharat, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Amir Mughal, and Raja Khurram Nawaz Khan were also present in the courtroom. Ad­vocate Amna Ali told the court that some of the nominated persons who were accused in the multiple FIRs were from KP and other cit­ies and sometimes it got difficult to gather all of them on the same date. Judge Sipra told them that he would expedite the proceedings and try to finish it in June. “You will have to make sure all the accused are present,” the court told PTI lawyers. Judge Sipra then ordered to issue bail­able warrants for all the accused who were not present in the court. He also remarked that he would declare them proclaimed offenders if they won’t appear on the next date. The court then adjourned haring of the cases for May 31st, June 1st, and June 3rd for several FIRs respectively.