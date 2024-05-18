Yadea (Eiffel Industries) celebrates grand opening of its newest showroom in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA - Yadea (Eiffel Industries Ltd), the globally renowned leader in elec­tric vehicles, celebrated the grand opening of its newest showroom in Gujranwala with a ceremony held recently. Located on GT Road Near DC Colony, the expansive 2200 sqft store boasts a complete range of products available in all colors, providing customers with a premium shopping experience.

At the heart of the grand opening is the unveiling of Yadea’s flagship models, showcasing cutting-edge technology and unparalleled per­formance. Among the highlights are the Yadea T5 featuring TTFAR technology, the Ruibin with an im­pressive mileage of 100 km, and the G5 equipped with 12-inch tires and front and rear disc brakes, a fa­vorite among European and Amer­ican riders. “We are thrilled to bring Yadea’s world-class electric vehicles to Gujranwala,” said Mu­hammad Salman, Managing Direc­tor of Yadea Pakistan. “Our show­room is not just a place to shop; it’s an immersive experience where customers can discover the future of mobility firsthand.” The grand opening ceremony was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitar­ies, including Alex Zhao, Director Sales South Asia, and Muhammad Adeel Usman, Director of Eiffel In­dustries Ltd. Speaking at the event, Zhao expressed his enthusiasm for Yadea’s expansion in Pakistan, stating, “We are excited to witness the growing demand for electric vehicles in Pakistan and are com­mitted to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to meet the needs of consumers.”