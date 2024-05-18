ZAK City marks soft launch of visionary real estate project

ISLAMABAD - ZAK City, the most valued, admired, and a protuberant name in the real estate industry of Pakistan, has marked the soft launch of a visionary housing project with the aim to raise industry standards by providing a refined living experience at an affordable value within the beautiful city of Islamabad.

The ZAK City, under the visionary and dynamic leadership of its Chairman Syed Zaigham Abbas Kazmi, launched this initiative.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries of Pakistan, renowned personalities from all walks of life and a large number of people.

The event showcased engaging presentations covering everything from industry trends to future strategies and commitments. The attendees were captivated by the wealth of knowledge shared by esteemed speakers, fostering a spirit of innovation and collaboration and showed their deep interest in the project.

As the event reached its crescendo, the energy only intensified, culminating in the highlight of the evening: an amazing concert that left everyone in awe. The stage came alive with dazzling lights and pulsating music, as the superstar Atif Aslam took centre stage, delivering an unforgettable performance.

ZAK City in a stunning display of their project proudly announced its collaboration with Foster and Partners which is one of the world’s most renowned international architectural firms. It’s in their belief that the quality of our surroundings affects the quality of our lives, and are driven by passion for innovation and excellence. This alliance will undoubtedly be a game changer in the real estate and development industry.

ZAK City is also bringing Meinhardt Group to Pakistan which is the most respected Singapore based engineering company in the world with more than 68 years of experience amassing over 4000 projects worldwide. Meinhardt’s reputation has been synonymous with trust, innovation, and engineering excellence for decades.

ZAK City team aims to introduce a paradigm-shifting standard in Pakistan by developing the forefront of infrastructure and eco-design. The project, developed in partnership with Foster + Partners, embodies a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability. By leveraging Foster + Partners’ unparalleled design prowess and ZAK City’s dedication to quality, the project aims to set new benchmarks in architectural ingenuity and urban living.

On this auspicious occasion, Chairman ZAK City stated that this is not just a real estate venture but it is more than that with our commitment to preserving heritage, fostering community spirit, contributing positively to the society, and making a vibrant and genuine living environment for the people.

Speaking on the event, Chief Executive Officer ZAK City Chan Shah Kazmi shared that we are thrilled to join Foster + Partners to introduce our visionary real estate project in the federal capital. This collaboration represents a fusion of creativity and expertise, empowering us to create exceptional living spaces that resonate with the needs and aspirations of our residents.

In the concluding note, Chairman ZAK City stated that the collaboration of ZAK City with Foster + Partners and Meinhardt represents a landmark moment in the evolution of urban development in Pakistan.