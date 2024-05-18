Zia Arif Dogar elected president of Lahore District Football Association

LAHORE - The election process for the new office-bearers of the Lahore District Football Association has been completed, with Zia Arif Dogar being elected as the President. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has officially issued the notification. According to the notification from the PFF Election Cell, Zia Arif Dogar has been elected as President, Abdul Nadeem as Secretary, and Azhar Mahmood as Treasurer of the Lahore District Football Association. In the second phase of the district football associations’ elections under the auspices of the PFF Normalization Committee, the voting took place on May 3, where Zia Arif Dogar’s panel secured a significant victory by obtaining 31 out of 37 votes. Expressing his gratitude, Zia Arif Dogar said: “I am thankful to all the club organizers who voted for me. Our primary goal is to consistently organize football tournaments in the city. I will make every effort to ensure that every footballer in Lahore gets an opportunity to play on the ground.” He added, “We will organize various tournaments, including the Districts Football Championship and Ravi Cup. I will work closely with all club organizers and strive to provide all facilities and opportunities for footballers to participate in different tournaments during my tenure.”