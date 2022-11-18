Share:

MULTAN - As many as 113 racers includ­ing four females have got them­selves registered in the 7th Thal Jeep Rally, said officials of Tour­ism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP). They informed that the drivers, racers and their colleagues attended the Naviga­tors conference on Thursday.

The four-day 7th Thal Jeep Rally organized by TDCP has officially started today and the racers from different cities of the country have reached the Thal desert and Multan, they stated. On opening day, tech­nical examination of vehicles, tagging and medical check-up of drivers and their navigators were also conducted.

According to TDCP officials, registration of 113 racers was completed while 106 driv­ers participated last year. Four female racers were also par­ticipating in the Rally this year. Last year the number of women racers was seven.

A large number of people were present in Changa Manga dune and nearby areas.

BZU DECLARES MA RESULTS

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) announced results of MA in two subjects here on Thurs­day. A spokesperson for BZU said, a total of 103 candidates appeared in Political Science Part-I, first annual examina­tion 2021 out of whom 43 got through. Overall pass percent­age was recorded 43.69.

The varsity also declared the result of MA Pakistan Stud­ies (Compulsory) first annual examination 2021. A total of 175 candidates appeared in the examination out of whom 133 passed it. Overall pass per­centage was recorded 76, he informed.