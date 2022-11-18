Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Pilot Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed Girls Basketball 3x3 Tournament will get underway tomorrow (November 19) at 5:00 pm at International Basketball Court Arambagh, Karachi. Marium Mukhtiar was a Pakistani fighter pilot, who died flying a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) FT-7PG aircraft that crashed near Kundian in Mianwali District, Punjab on November 24, 2015. She became the first ever female pilot of PAF, who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. UBL Senior Officer Razia Junaid will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony and inaugurate the event in the presence of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, KBBA officials, players and sports organizers. The final will be played on Nov 20 at 5:00 pm, which was graced by Ayesha Iqbal Memon, wife of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memnon, as chief guest, where she will distribute prizes among the winners and top performers. KBBA Chief Ghulam Muhammad Khan said the draws of the tournament can be obtained from Organizing Secretary Zaima Khatun. Meanwhile, a Girls Motorcycle Company will also impart training of riding bikes to female players during the opening and closing ceremonies.