Share:

RAWAlPINDI - Police have made a comprehensive security plan to shield participants of long march of former premier Imran Khan upon arrival in the district, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. As many as 5,000 well-equipped cops along with 122 commandos of Elite Force are to be deputed for providing security cover to long march likely to enter in district today, he added. “1,500 reserve force will be on standby to assist the cops in case of any emergency,” he said. He said City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari will supervise the overall security plan, whereas, SSP Operations Wasim Khan will look after the operational matters. “The police will also provide box security to Imran Khan, the former premier, if he participates in the long march upon its arrival in district,” he said. Meanwhile, sources in PTI disclosed that the marchers will stage sit-in in Shamasabad after entering Rawalpindi from Rawat. However, the final decision in this regard will be made by party chief Imran Khan, they said. It may be noted that the Punjab government has ordered police and other law enforcement agencies to ramp up security of former premier Imran Khan after surviving a gun attack in Wazirabad. According to security plan formed by CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan will look after operational matters whereas eight SSPs and SPs, 19 ASPs/ DSPs, 253 upper subordinates, 981 lower subordinates, 66 ladies cops, 75 commandos of Elite Force and 565 officers and wardens of City Traffic Police will impart duties to facilities and secure the participants of long march. Snipers would be deployed on rooftops of all buildings situated along with the route of long march, he said adding that police will monitor the activities of suspicious elements through closed circuit and drone cameras.