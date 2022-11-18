Share:

KARACHI - Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Foric met Sindh Governor Kam­ran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thurs­day. They discussed various issues of mutual interest, including bilateral trade, increasing economic co­operation and exchange of delegations. The Sindh Gov­ernor said that Pakistan had always supported Bosnia at every forum. He further said that the people of Paki­stan were bound by Islamic brotherhood with Bosnia. The ambassador, on the oc­casion, said that Pakistan had always helped them in difficult situation. He ex­pressed desire to increase cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.