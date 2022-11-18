Share:

LAHORE - FIDE, the international governing body of chess, has appointed Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) President Hanif Qureshi as member of ‘Chess in Education Commission’ on Thursday. The 23-member Commission has been elected out of 200 FIDE member countries. This is the first time in the last 50 years that FIDE has appointed anyone from Pakistan to an international commission. This Commission will now be looking after Chess in Education programmes worldwide in consultation with different national chess federations. CFP officials and chess lovers congratulated Hanif Qureshi on being elected as member of Chess in Education Commission. “Definitely, it is a great distinction for Pakistan chess that FIDE elected the CFP president in its most important Commission.”