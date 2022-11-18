Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur and Okara yesterday as part of his farewell visits. According to a statement issued by the ISPR Directorate on Thursday, the COAS laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ monument at Bahawalpur and interacted with officers and troops of Formations at Bahawalpur and Okara. On the occasion, the Army Chief also witnessed Integrated Fire Power Manoeuvre Exercise at Khairpur Tamewali (KPT) where troops of Bahawalpur Corps along with PAF JF-17 thunder aircrafts, Cobra Gunship Helicopters and Mechanized elements displayed coordinated fire power in battlefield conditions. The COAS appreciated the training standards, operational preparedness and high morale of officers and troops. He directed troops to keep serving the nation with traditional zeal and passion under all circumstances.