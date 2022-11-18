Share:

QUETTA - A commission formed in the light of the Islamabad High Court’s decision to review the grievances of Baloch students on Thursday sought details of the persons killed during operations carried out by the counterterrorism department in parts of the province. The details were sought during a meeting of the Commission which was chaired by Convener Sardar Akhtar Mengal at CM Secretariat here Thursday. Additional Chief Secretary home department, IGP, DIG CTD and divisional commissioners also attended the meeting. During the course of the meeting, forced disappearances and other complaints of Baloch students were reviewed at length. Additional Chief Secretary said that cells had been set up in all divisional headquarters in light of the Commission’s instructions. Chief Commissioner Mekran on the occasion said that the help desk had been set up but no complaint had been received so far while Commissioner Quetta said that he had received four applications which would be sent to the Home Department. Commissioner Rakhshan Division said that help desks have been established, if any request is received, it will be processed. Additional Chief Secretary Home Department said that at least 700 applications were received in the Home Department Cell, while investigation had been started on 222 applications. Commissioner Kalat on the occasion handed over the received applications and call log details to the commission. DIG CTD while briefing the commission said CTD was revamped in 2021 and a separate section of corporal was created. He said that operations were being carried out in two ways, one is done by CTD itself and the other is in collaboration with intelligence agencies. He said that recently, TTP carried out three attacks in Balochistan. Responding to a question asked by Sardar Akhtar Mengal, convener of the commission, DIG CTD said that the operations are led by inspector/ sub-inspector, and no joint operation was done with the army. The convener of the commission questioned the CTD officials regarding some missing persons, the relevant information of which was provided by the DIG, CTD Balochistan. Balochistan IGP informed the commission regarding the steps taken to restore the confidence of the missing persons and the public and also gave some suggestions. The IGP also said that steps were being taken to promote interaction with the public to end distrust. There is an urgent need for financial support from the federal government to make the police more effective. I will try to ensure that there is transparency in whatever operation CTD does, he added. Additional Chief Secretary Home Department while expressing his concern over missing persons issue said that we realise the seriousness of the issue. “There is a regular in-camera briefing on the issue of missing persons,” he said, adding that the government was firm to resolve the issue amicably.