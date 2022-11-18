Share:

SUKKUR - Sukkur Commissioner Gh­ulam Mustafa Phull on Thurs­day chaired a meeting to review anti-dengue arrange­ments. He directed officials of district administrations and Health Department to devise a mechanism for containing the outbreak of any epidemic, and to accelerate efforts for controlling dengue larvae at all costs. He said that all of­ficials of special surveillance teams should perform their duties honestly, diligently and vigilantly so that dengue larvae could be eradicated.