AttOCK - Construction of 6 km new Attock Road has been started at the cost of Rs 250 million and will be completed in April next year. PTI spokesman Attock chapter Imran Khan said this while talking to newsmen. PTI Leader Jamraiz Khan, PTI Tehsil President Hazro Ashfaq Khan, General Secretary Attock Ahmad Nawaz Malik were also present. PTI spokesman said that the approval of this road has been given with the continuous efforts of MNA Tahir Sadiq and PTI District President Qazi Ahmad Akbar. He said after the completion of this road, thousands of people of Tehsil Hazro and Attock will have better traveling facilities.