In the Court of Honorable Mehmood Alam Civil Judge Family Court Attock Subject: Mst Tehseen Akhtar etc Vs Tamraiz Khan:- Suit For Recovery of Haq Mehr etc In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Tamraiz Khan s/o Muhammad Saleem r/o Bhalar Jogi Post Office Khas Tehsil Hasanabdal District Attock. He is being informed through this publication to appear before this court on 21/11/2022 at 0800 am , failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court In the Court of Honorable Shafqat Ullah Khan Additional District Judge Attock Subject: Abdul Khaliq Vs Aftab etc, Civil Suit, In the subject case to inform the following through normal means is difficult:- Aftab s/o Muhammad Taj r/o Mohala Rehmpura Tehsil Hasanabdal District Attock , Mst Robina Akhtar (w/o Nazakat Ali) daughter Muhammad Taj r/o Losar Sharfoo Mohala Gharbi Tehsil Taxila District Rawalpindi, Samina Taj w/o Tamraiz Khan daughter Muhammad Taj r/o Pormiana Tehsil Hasanabdal District Attock, Deputy Director Housing and Physical Planing Gulzar Quaid Rawalpindi and Province of Punjab through DCO/ Collector District Attock. They all are being informed through this publication to appear before this court on 28/11/2022 at 0800 am, failing which ex parte decision will be taken. Stamp of the Court.