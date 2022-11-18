Share:

ISlAMABAD - Amid the continuous inflow of financial assistance from the friendly states and international organizations for the flood-hit people in Pakistan, the CPEC energy enterprises have stepped forward to assist the local people and provided relief worth rs.115 million including food and supplies. According to Gwadar Pro on Thursday, China renewable energy engineering institute shared details about the CPeC energy enterprises’ support for Pakistan in flood relief. Zonergy extended support of rs.12 million, Huaneng Shandong ruyi (Pakistan) rs.1.06 million, State Grid of China donated about rs.44 million, and Matiari lahore Transmission Company rs.3.72 million, and PowerChina contributed rs.30.21 million containing seven batches of donations. Some enterprises have transferred the donations to local governments, relief funds, and NGos in Pakistan, who then dispatched them to the forefront of disaster-hit areas. Some are distributing rations on-ground. For example, Zonergy, China’s renewable energy solutions conglomerate, provided portable solar energy equipment and food to areas deprived of electricity and life necessities. Shanghai electric sent tents, medicine, and drinking water to the families of employees affected by the flood. Matiari Lahore Transmission Company, alert to diseases caused by the flood, delivered 2500 relief packages and medical services to residents near the Matiari Converter Station.