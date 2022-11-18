Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation comprising sixteen officers and faculty members from 35th Mid-Career Management Course organised by National Institute of Management (NIM) visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad Thursday. Member, Compliance & Enforcement PTA, Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Muhammad Masood Ahmed, Chief Instructor NIM and senior officials were also present on this occasion. The delegation was given a detailed presentation about role and functioning of PTA, specifically focusing on cyber security initiatives for telecom sector, consumer issues and DIRBS.