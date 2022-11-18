Share:

Nowadays, the ratio of divorce is increasing, which badly destroys a person’s health mentally and physically also it affects children’s lives. Every day we have to hear some news, whether it is from common people or celebrities, the element of tolerance is disappearing and one of the main reasons for this is ignorance of the teaching of Islam. People don’t solve their problems according to Shari’ah, they don’t follow Seerat Tayyaba of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

My advice for all is to please try to understand each other, consider your accents and keep morals, respect each other can help you build a healthy relationship. UZMA AKRAM, Karachi