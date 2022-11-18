Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Election Commission of Pakistan chapter on Thursday released the final list of the candidates contesting Local Government polls in Hub and Lasbela districts. "After allotment of marks to the candidates for the first phase of the local government elections in the two districts of Balochistan including Hub and Lasbela, the Re­turning Officers have issued the final list of can­didates," ECP spokesperson said. He further said, "The number of candidates in Lasbela district is 475 while in district Hub, as many as 586 contes­tants are in the run." According to the schedule, polling in these two districts would be held on De­cember 11.