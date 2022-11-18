Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah PFB has been appointed as Member Development Commission of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari has issued a letter appointing Shah as a member of the commission after the approval of the executive board, said a press release. The appointment was a matter of honor for Pakistan and baseball circles. Riccardo Fraccari said Shah’s expertise and knowledge of our sport would be a great asset to this commission and I look forward to his contribution to the growth of our organization and success of the game. Chairman of Member Development Commission Angelo Vicini congratulated Shah on the appointment and wished him success. Shah thanked for welcoming him on his appointment and said this position has been awarded for the first time in our region and it was a matter of honor for Pakistan and baseball circles.