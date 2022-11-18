Share:

The first futsal level-1 coaching course commenced on Friday here at FIFA Football House, Lahore.

Out of 140 applications, 30 participants have been shortlisted for the course. The 15 participants got their space in the first session which will last till 23rd November while the remaining 15 will attend the course in the second session.

The participants of the session include Faizan Sameer, Muhammad Hassan, Sajjad Murtaza, Muhammad Abbas Khan, Muhammad Muslim Yasir, Mohammad Saud Yousaf, Taimur Ali Khan, Zahid Nawaz, Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, Sakhawat Khan, Muhammad Hashim, Muhammad Saqib Aslam, Abdul Rehman Khan Yousfi, Raja Hashim Ashraf and Dilawar Ali Khan Ghazi.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor Nasser Saleh, who is also the former national futsal team coach of Iran, imparted them training and tactics of futsal and also shared his extensive experience with participants. He said: "This is for the first time that I am in Pakistan for the Futsal Level-I course. I hope the participants will learn and gain in a better way."

On the occasion, Director Pakistan Futsal Muhammad Raza Fazli said: "I am overwhelmed with the response of the participants who came here to learn this course. I am thankful to Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for giving us the opportunity for the first time in Pakistan. The course will give jubilant results for the futsal fraternity in Pakistan."