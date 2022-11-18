Share:

LAHORE - A general body meeting of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Centre) was held on Thursday under the chair of PSMA Chairman Asim Ghani Usman. A large number of PSMA members from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that the sugar mills will not be in a position to start crushing season until the government allows export of surplus sugar. In a statement, a PSMA spokesman said that the sugar mills have ample stocks till January 15, 2023 and the industry is left with only two options. First is to delay the start of crushing season so that the stocks available with the mills will end or the government gives permission to the sugar mills to export one million tonnes of surplus sugar to get foreign exchange to the tune of one billion dollars and the sugar mills can start the crushing season. PSMA Chairman Asim Ghani Usman and all Executive Members have decided to conduct a press conference on November 18 (Friday) at 11:00 a.m. at Falettis Hotel, Lahore.