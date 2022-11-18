Share:

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 450 on Thursday as it was sold at Rs 158,400 against its sale at Rs158,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 386 and was sold at Rs 135,820 against Rs 136,188, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 124,486 against its sale at Rs 124,839, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1690 and Rs 1,448.90 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 and was traded at $1766 against its sale at $1782 the previous day, the association reported.