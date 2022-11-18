Share:

KARACHI - The protest of the Grand Health Alli­ance on Thursday entered its 33rd day in Sindh as the deadlock between the alliance and the provincial government persists. Due to the protest of the Grand Health Alliance, OPDs of the government hospitals are shut down and patients are facing problems.

President All Sindh Paramedical Staff, Ikhlaque Ahmed said that they will con­tinue their protest in favour of their de­mands outside the Karachi Press Club and protestors won’t move towards Sindh CM House. Young Doctors Asso­ciation spokesperson, Dr Mehboob urged the Sindh Chief Minister to form an em­powered committee for talks. He said Risk Allowance was applicable in other provinces but it had been scrapped here.