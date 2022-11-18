Share:

ISLAMABAD - A group show of paintings on traditional and contemporary arts concluded on Thursday at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) after serving the art lovers with celebration of cultural diversity of Pakistan and creating social harmony through soft expressions of art. The show carrying paintings and art pieces titled ‘Diversity and Social Harmony” was a collaborative event between Nomad Gallery and PNCA. S. Najam Kazmi, Samina A. Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Khurram Abbas, Hassan Sheikh, Areej Nasir, Emaan, Tauqeer Hilbi, Alefiya, Rakshanda Atawar, Hassnain Awais, Nabahat Lotia, Jamil Hussain and Kuzhad were among the participating artists. Pakistan’s culture is diverse and has always found itself rooted to traditions along with art. It can be seen through the various monuments and iconic architectural structures across the country – testament to its glorious history. Culture and creativity here manifest themselves in almost all economic, social and other activities, said Nageen Hyat, curator of the show while talking to APP. Najam Kazmi is working as a miniature, contemporary and traditional artist since 1989 to date. He was conferred the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan and honoured by the life-time achievement award by the Rawalpindi Art Council. He has exhibited in many countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Iran, Algeria, Sri Lanka, India and the Gulf.