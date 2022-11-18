Share:

HYDERABAD - As part of the drive against power theft and de­faulting consumers, the teams of Hyderabad Electric Sup­ply Company (HESCO) have severed 21,457 connections in several districts of Sindh. The company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar revealed on Thursday that the teams car­ried out operation in Badin, Talhar, Golarchi, Tando Mu­hammad Khan, Bulri Shah Karim and adjoining subdi­visions. According to him, 18 Pole Mounted Transformers of 25 KV and 9 of 50 KV were also removed in addition to disconnection of the power supply to 20 agricultural tube wells. He further said that 784 applications were sub­mitted in various police sta­tions for registration of FIR against those accused of elec­tricity theft. The spokesman said the teams also made a recovery of Rs 20.57 million from the defaulting consum­ers whose 9,655 connections were also cut off.