The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to file a fresh NOC plea for a sit-in in the federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petitions filed by local traders and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf against and in favor of a long march and possible sit-in in Islamabad.

During the course of the hearing, PTI’s lawyer said that the plaintiff Ali Nawaz Awan is out of the city and will not be available in today’s hearing.

To, this the Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan Fazlur Rehman Niazi said they are unaware of where they have to appear before the court. Niazi also gave a reference to the closure of motorways during the recent protest of PTI.

When I traveled at the motorway, 10 people led by Zulfi Bukhari were protesting and the road was closed to traffic.

“No, no don’t take anyone’s name,” CJ IHC Justice Aamer Farooq was quoted as saying.

The IHC observed that the long march cannot be stopped and the CJ Aamer Farooq asked the PTI counsel to show some ‘responsibility’.

He also directed the PTI to file a fresh NOC plea for a sit-in in Islamabad and added administration should ensure that roads are not blocked.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until November 22.