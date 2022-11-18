Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday alleged that Pakistan Tehrik-eInsaf chief Imran Khan was dishonest. speaking at a news conference here, PPP leader saeed Ghani – who is also the sindh labour and Human Resources minister - said that Imran Khan was a certified violator of the constitution as the federal government is under the obligation to try the former Prime minister under treason charges as prescribed in the article 6 of the Constitution. Ghani said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan despite being involved in cheating, dishonesty, and stealing had become the Prime minister of the country. He said that serious consequences were now visible before everyone in the country as the result of the illegal foreign funding the PTI had received from India and Israel. Ghani said that Imran Khan had made an attempt to cause division in the army as the latest long march of the PTI Chairman was also meant to unduly impose his will on the issue of appointment of the new army chief. He was of the view that the amnesty scheme introduced by the past PTI regime in 2019 had been meant to whiten the amount of Rs 330 million available with Farah Gogi as the result of the selling of the precious watch obtained from the Toshakhana.