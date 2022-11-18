Share:

The International T20 League (ILT20) has extended its UAE Players’ registration deadline to Monday, November 21 (2022) 18:00 (UAE time) for those UAE players interested in putting their names forward for consideration to participate in the inaugural league.

Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board, said; “League management has taken the decision to extend the UAE Player registration deadline after seeing such encouraging demand from the local cricket community.

“We have well over 300 expressions at this point in time and our team has accepted the requests from local players, their agents, and academies to allow them more time to obtain and provide the needed documentation to be compliant, with both Emirates Cricket and ICC requirements, and support their expressions,” he added.