Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesman and Member Provincial Assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman Imran Khan had used the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter like a ‘Chanchi rickshaw’ and the ruling party in the province was trying to protect the illegal expenses through bringing an amendment in regulations. Talking to reporters, he claimed that PTI has brought a bill in KP Assembly to protect the illegal use of KP government’s helicopter during 2008-2022 by Imran Khan. He further claimed that the bill was an attempt to waive off about Rs 5,000 million expenses’ incurred to the government’s kitty due to illegal use of the official helicopter by the PTI chief for personal gains during the said period.