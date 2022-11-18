Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India must stop misguiding the world and explain several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch said India needs to explain several repeated incidents of nuclear and radioactive material theft and illicit trafficking that are more relevant to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mandate. She referred to Indian media reports quoting Director General IAEA that the firing of BrahMos nuclear capable missile into Pakistani territory from India on 9 March 2022 was not a cause of any specific concern for the IAEA