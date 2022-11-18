Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad police issued 5,296 fine tickets to vehicles using pressure horns during the ongoing year, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. He said that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police has intensified the crackdown against vehicles causing environmental pollution and using pressure horns. Islamabad police issued fine tickets to 22,434 vehicles for using pressure horns and 2,862 to the smoke-emitting vehicles. In this regard, all zonal DSPs have been directed to take stern action against vehicles polluting the environment while Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) is supervising the campaign. Mobile squads of Islamabad police had been formed to implement the campaign against the smoke-emitting vehicles. Special squads had been constituted in order to conduct regular checking and issued fine tickets against vehicles involved in noise or other environmental pollution in the city. The purpose of this whole practice is to provide a clean environment to citizens and ensure safety to their health. Meanwhile, Islamabad police have apprehended 20 criminals including 15 proclaimed offenders and court absconders and recovered liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the spokesman said. He said that, following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police intensified crackdown against criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city. Following these directives, Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Saam Javed and recovered 30 litres liquor from his possession. Likewise, Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Hanan Saif ur Rehman involved in illegally selling gas. Similarly, Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Noshad Ahmed involved in illegally selling gasoline. Likewise, Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused namely Ehtisham and Saqlain Mushtaq and recovered two pistols from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, police teams arrested 15 accused from different areas of the city.