BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawal­pur has become the first university in the country where energy from different sources would be integrat­ed and used efficiently under an in­tegrated smart power management system. In this regard, Vice Chan­cellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob formally inaugurated the Integrated Smart Power Management System. Through this system, under the lat­est monitoring system, the energy obtained from different sources will be used effectively with the help of the data obtained from the comput­erized system and the wastage of en­ergy can be prevented.

He said”In our institutions, energy consumption statistics are usually collected through manual sources which are not reliable, and cannot collect data on electricity wastage and proper use of energy resources at the national level.”

The Islamia University of Baha­walpur is already generating three megawatts of electricity from the solar power plant. On this occa­sion, Engr. Faizan-ul-Hasan Faiz, in-charge solar plant, while briefing, said “Through this system, modern methods of energy use in the univer­sity. Monitoring will be done and un­der or over-consumption of power will be determined automatically through a special control system.”

“The Islamia University Bahawal­pur will be able to save large amounts of energy costs by implementing this system. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the efficiency and diligence of the dynamic team of solar Power Plant,” he added.