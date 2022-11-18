Share:

KASUR/ FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fayyaz Ahmad Mohal held a meeting at the DC office com­mittee room on Thursday to review performance of vari­ous departm0ents regarding eradication of dengue.

Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Azhar Abbas Naqvi, District Ento­mologist Muhammad Khur­ram Ibrahim, District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr Abdul Qadir, Secretary DRTA Hafiz Muhammad Us­man, Deputy Director Local Government Muhammad Umar, District Zakat Officer and officers of other depart­ments participated.

The officials of Health De­partment gave a detailed briefing regarding the den­gue surveillance activities and the performance of departments during the last week. It was told in the meeting that 11 cases were registered over detection of dengue larvae and two plac­es were sealed while notices were issued to 158 people.

The DC expressed his sat­isfaction, with the measures taken by the health depart­ment regarding dengue pre­vention, and issued instruc­tion to further improve indoor and outdoor surveillance.

KILLER AWARDED LIFE TERM, FINE

Additional District & Ses­sions Judge Munsaf Khan awarded on Thursday life term and Rs 500,000 fine to an accused in a murder case, registered with Dijkot police. The convict Shafqat Hayyat will undergo an additional 6-month imprisonment in case of failure to pay the fine