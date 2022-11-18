Share:

DIR LOWER - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated rs 2721.432 million development projects in Tehsil Adenzai here. The projects included Chakdara Public Park at a cost of rs 40.50 million, Sanam dam at a cost of rs 1953 million, rs 536.10 million Chakdara Bypass, rs 87.626 million’s Government degree College Gulabad rs 74.626 million rescue-1122 station in Adenzai and isbanar Park and Stadium at a cost of 30 million rupees. MPA Humayun Khan, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner dir lower Mohammad Zubair Khan and former federal minister Murad Saeed were also present on this occasion. The elected representatives thanked chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inaugurating the development projects in Adenzai. The chief minister termed these projects of vital importance, adding that the CrBC project has also been approved. its completion would cultivate around 4 lakh acres of land. Mahmood Khan stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mostly depends on other provinces in terms of agricultural produce and that’s why the provincial government is working to make this province self-sufficient in this regard. later on, the chief minister, during his visit to district Malakand, performed the ground breaking of Burn & Trauma Centre, Thalassemia Centre and Cardiology Unit at district Headquarters Hospital Batkhela which would be completed at an estimated cost of rs 1.212 billion. The chief minister stated that the Burn/ Trauma Centre, Thalassemia Centre and Cardiology Unit as unique and first ever facilities in the whole division, adding that almost 0.721 million population of district Malakand and 1.953 million population of district dir lower/ Upper, Bajur and Swat would be facilitated from the project. Additionally, the projects will also help in reducing the burden on the tertiary care hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Government degree College and a Public library at Batkhela. while addressing public gatherings, the chief minister alleged that Fazl ur rehman’s has passed son is involved in making money by taking commissions on contracts and posting/ transfers of officials. He made it clear that currently, the country is ruled by a selected and imported political group that has nothing to do for the country and its people. The chief minister regretted that decisions are being made in london and a fugitive has been entrusted with the future of Pakistan, adding that the patriotic people of this country should have the right to decide the destiny of the nation. The Chief Minister said that his government believes in the investment in human development and for this purpose, multiple projects are being executed in the different parts of the province. He said that development activities are in full swing in the province despite the financial constraints created by the imported federal government. He added that the imported government has withheld the budgeted share of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including developmental funds of the merged tribal districts and has resorted to indifference to sabotage the development process in the province. Besides, various schemes of road communication in district dir would be executed in collaboration with the Asian development Bank. These projects on completion would provide an integrated road network and promote trade and tourism activities in the region