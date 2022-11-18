Share:

PESHAWAR - The Institute of Kidney Diseases (IKD) in the provincial capital does not have any surgeon currently as doctors from Islamabad examine patients of the institute. This was disclosed during a hearing, conducted on the application of one Muhammadullah, at the Peshawar High Court. The IKD director informed the court the institute had been performing surgeries for several years but the surgeries had to be stopped during the coronavirus pandemic. During the surgeries’ suspension period of two years, the senior doctors retired, he added. Hence, the services of a senior doctor from Islamabad were hired, who not only treated the institute’s patients but also trained the doctors of the IKD. On this, the court directed the authorities to be careful regarding the lives of patients and to ensure the availability of medical facilities. Earlier, the petitioner’s lawyer told the court that the patients had to wait for the doctor from Islamabad, who also checked the patients online while training the IKD doctors.