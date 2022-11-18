Share:

PESHAWAR - The mayor of Peshawar Zubair Ali officially inaugurated the Leeds College T-20 Cricket Tournament on Thursday at the Gymkhana Cricket ground by cutting the cake. Speaking on the occasion, he announced that a youth sports gala would be planned soon and will be officially funded. He suggested that youth sports events should be planned to protect the next generation from harmful and antisocial activities. Zubair Ali further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced several brilliant and wellknown athletes who have helped to promote the nation, including Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Younas Khan, and Imran Iftikhar. He said space would be provided in the gymkhana where players would have access to free facilities. The mayor also inspected the gymkhana field and gave instructions for provision of proper lighting, furniture, and sporting equipment