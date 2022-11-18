Share:

We live in a time when education and the right work experience are decisive for political participation and decision-making, and certainly for getting top jobs. I am not only thinking about MNAs in Pakistan who must have at least a bachelor’s degree to be legally electable to parliament. I am thinking more of the democracies in the West, especially in Europe, where it is not written in law that formal qualifications are needed, but still it is where meritocracy thrives best.

It is a fact that hardly anyone without a university degree, preferably from a top university, is likely to become a lawmaker, government minister, or get into another powerful post. But it is also true that not all politicians have completed their degrees, often having become active in politics early in the youth wings of political parties, letting political work overshadow their academic studies. However, having rubbed shoulders with university teachers and fellow students can be as important as the actual degree, being important for politicians and also for media people.

A generation or two ago, one could reach the top of politics without much formal education, except for having been a good student at compulsory primary school. Norway’s legendary PM for two decades after WWII, Einar Gerhardsen (1897-1987) had only seven years of schooling and had worked in street maintenance in the Oslo City Council before entering politics.

It should be added that the political parties, especially parties on the left, trained their junior politicians through courses and ‘political apprenticeship’ since many of them would come from the working class with limited formal education. It was seen as important that politicians had ordinary work experience. Some would also have been journalists in their younger years, or assistants to older politicians. There were few women in politics at that time, and they would usually have to have better formal education than men to succeed. Another top Norwegian politician in my time, Bjartmar Gjerde (1931-2009), shouldered several ministerial posts, including that of minister of education, research, culture, and church, yes, all of that in one ministry. When I in 1971 began my higher education at Lillehammer University College, Gjerde came to undertake the official opening of the new institution, modelled on American colleges. As young students we joked about Gjerde’s lack of formal education, knowing that we had more of it than the whole minister. We also compared him to the minister he had taken over from, Dr. Kjell Bondevik (1901-1983), who had been a secondary school principal and later, a university professor. But then, Gjerde could over a long career show many impressive results, probably more than Bondevik, ending it all as Director General of Broadcasting, which in those days was one of the most prestigious government posts one could ever hold.

It should be noted that half a century earlier, notably in the early years of democracy, it was common that top politicians were well educated, often coming from the civil service and higher-class backgrounds. This was opposed by the socialist and labour party movements from the 1920s as it was essential that ordinary men could attend politics. Although Norwegian women gained the universal right to vote quite early, in 1913, it took almost three-quarters of a century for women to get into top posts in politics and have proper representation in parliament.

Today, as for the role of education and experience, meritocracy is back and getting stronger than it was in the infancy of democracy at the beginning of the last century and before. We now pride ourselves on making political decisions based on evidence-based knowledge and research, often including specific empirical studies and so on. That is good and well, but there is also the reverse side of the coin, that those with the academic inclination and degrees get an upper hand at the expense of ordinary people. We should be reminded that intelligence and the ability to reason, analyse, and consider what is best for peace and development, have little to do with formal education and degrees; formal education may even be a hindrance to compassion.

True, in our time, the ability to read long, complicated, and quiet academic reports can be easier for politicians with degrees and other office experience. Politicians are not meant to be specialists and bureaucrats. But now we are moving away from of the fundamental aspects of democracy, with politicians being laymen and laywomen. The sector specialists should assist politicians but not be the decision-makers. But the sector specialists should also have both the sector competence and a broader understanding of their field in society, and they should keep updating their knowledge, as one would expect at universities and research institutes, which are the real home of meritocracy, not the real life and politics. Politicians should be wise men and women, able to think and reason deeper than most of us, question existing ‘truths’, and not have ready-made answers before discussing with people, especially those who will be directly affected by the political decisions. In addition, counter-expertise is important, notably when someone scrutinises politicians and technocrats, but the most important is still the common sense of generalists, or should we say, politicians who have more holistic perspectives. Whether it can be possible to create this type of politician, bringing back some old values, too, I am not sure. We have already become so obsessed with technocratic and knowledge-based discussions and decisions, which we even call evidence-based, forgetting that little is indeed that clear and absolute. Today, career politicians become more like bureaucrats and specialists, often becoming sector specialists themselves. Some of that may be good, but again, a politician must have the broader overview and values, as a true leader must always have.

To some extent populist politicians, most of them right-wingers have some of the characteristics that I look for. They are a counter-force to meritocracy and they allow people who are not specialists and degree holders to attend. Although they are not the ‘new politicians’ that we need, they have given important reminders to the more serious politicians and voters, those who must de-learn their too-strong acceptance of meritocracy. We must understand that values, ideologies, and common sense are essential in politics and that politicians must feel compassion for ordinary people. I believe those Norwegian politicians that I drew attention to above, had quite a bit of the characteristics that the new politicians and leaders need. The main role of politicians is to work for people who need help, create better living conditions, infrastructure, and so on, to benefit all; not the least, work for peace, democracy, and equality locally and in the entire world. Meritocracy does not have the answers to the big questions; it has cold inputs but not warm compassion. Politics must again focus on helping ordinary people and building societies that are good for all. People must be seen and invited to participate and create a better future for all, not only the educated, who have already hijacked the power of deciding and defining problems and solutions. They are in the minority, yes, to be included, but not to run the world. We must realise that meritocracy has an undemocratic face, limiting people’s participation. We need a broader, all-inclusive democracy.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience in research, diplomacy and development aid.