ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi has stressed the need to improve productivity and competitiveness to remain competitive both in local and global markets. Special Assistant made these remarks during his visit to National Productivity Organization (NPO) head office here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he recognised the critical role of NPO for improving competitiveness and productivity in industry, service sector and effective public governance. He assured that the Ministry of Industries and Production would support NPO it in its efforts to enhance the productivity. Earlier, CEO NPO Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry briefed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister regarding mandate, services offered and different projects of NPO Pakistan & APO (Japan). He informed that APO, Japan and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for productivity improvement in Pakistan. APO is playing major role to promote productivity drive in the region. APO’s services are reorienting the requirements of the current era of competitiveness both in the domestic and global markets and support export sectors in enhancing competitiveness and yielding higher productivity culture in the country, he added. CEO NPO explained that rise in production costs is a serious issue due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets. ‘Without improving competitiveness, it would be hard to compete globally and locally. The need to focus on the reasons on why Pakistan runs low on productivity”, he said adding: There is strong need to create awareness on the emerging need of improved productivity. He said Singapore, Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia are few examples which transformed their economies based on improved competitiveness (basically improved productivity) and innovative strategies. Among the other key success facts, top leadership commitment and massive campaign are the basic requirements in bringing higher productivity culture. CEO NPO also informed the Special Assistant to Prime Minister about the upcoming Mega Project of National Productivity Master Plan (NPMP) being developed by Korean Development Institute (KDI). He also apprised that under the leadership of the NPO Board, NPO Pakistan generated record revenue ever in the history of NPO. The company has been turned around from loss bearing to a surplus company in 3 years’ time. The Special Assistant to Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of NPO in bringing productivity culture in Pakistan.